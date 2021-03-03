KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.27% of Dover worth $48,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dover stock opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

