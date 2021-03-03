KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264,115 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $35,710,578.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,844,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,892,595. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

