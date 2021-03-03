KBC Group NV Sells 61,700 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.23% of Xylem worth $42,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

