KBC Group NV Sells 86,744 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,744 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $52,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JD.com by 130.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $866,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 118.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Macquarie lifted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

