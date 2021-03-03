KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KBR by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KBR by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in KBR by 11.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 177,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

NYSE KBR opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.