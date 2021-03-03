Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.86 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for about $279.27 or 0.00553304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $55.86 million and $12.58 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.41 or 0.00478281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00072458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00077970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00082508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.83 or 0.00481091 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

