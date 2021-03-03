KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.79 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for $497.00 or 0.00963727 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.11 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00480280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00073620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00078778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00082770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00054955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00487724 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

