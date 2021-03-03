Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $826.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

