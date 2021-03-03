Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Up 110.6% in February

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the January 28th total of 235,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,432 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KIQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 1,835,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,906. Kelso Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

