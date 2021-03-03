Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €134.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 33.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €181.30 ($213.29).

SAE stock traded down €2.50 ($2.94) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €202.50 ($238.24). The company had a trading volume of 82,532 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.42. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -72.95.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

