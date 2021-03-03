Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RDEIY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 93,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

