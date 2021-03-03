Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €96.40 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €96.40 ($113.41) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.91 ($92.84).

Shares of HFG traded down €4.35 ($5.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €62.50 ($73.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,662,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 1-year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 41.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.14.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

