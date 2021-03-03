Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €640.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €640.00 ($752.94) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €592.23 ($696.74).

KER opened at €557.90 ($656.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €545.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €561.12. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

