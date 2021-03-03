Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

In other news, Director John Russell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

