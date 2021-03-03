Keybank National Association OH Acquires 6,195 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after buying an additional 583,103 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Hillenbrand by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 689,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

HI opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

