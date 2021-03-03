Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $92,543,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303,173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $10,735,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $7,545,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,933 shares of company stock worth $24,198,209. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

