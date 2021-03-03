Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 48,358 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KFY opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $65.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $482,166.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,853,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,256. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

