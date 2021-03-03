Keybank National Association OH Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,648 shares of company stock valued at $159,211,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $768.60.

Shares of TTD opened at $797.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $820.33 and a 200-day moving average of $703.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

