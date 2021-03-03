Keybank National Association OH Purchases 8,115 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of AVNT opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

