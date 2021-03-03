Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,720 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

