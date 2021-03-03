Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

IGOV stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

