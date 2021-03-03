KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,226 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,793,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after buying an additional 199,423 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

