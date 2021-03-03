KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $175,147,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,753,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,006,000 after purchasing an additional 516,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,879 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

