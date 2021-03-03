KeyCorp Weighs in on MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MercadoLibre in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MELI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,642.41 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10,264.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,852.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,465.94.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

