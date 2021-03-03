Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Short Interest Update

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS KIADF remained flat at $$6.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Kiadis Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIADF shares. Chardan Capital lowered Kiadis Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Kiadis Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

