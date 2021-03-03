Kieran Colquhoun Holm Sells 12,861 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 52,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $83,537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,852,000 after acquiring an additional 334,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

