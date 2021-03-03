Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.90 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

KIM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,062. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $78,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

