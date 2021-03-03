Kin Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Kin has a market capitalization of $158.90 million and $747,106.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

