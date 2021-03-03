Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 1,691,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,575,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

KC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

