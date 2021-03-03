Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the January 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.0 days.

Shares of Kinnevik stock remained flat at $$50.00 during trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.52 and a current ratio of 35.52. Kinnevik has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Kinnevik Company Profile

