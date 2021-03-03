Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 19,028.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Shares of KNSL opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average of $204.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

