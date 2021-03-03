Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.00 ($85.88).

Shares of KGX stock traded up €4.66 ($5.48) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €76.82 ($90.38). The company had a trading volume of 445,313 shares. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

