Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,342. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

