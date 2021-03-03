Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 6,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $24.15.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

