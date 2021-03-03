Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Down 7.4%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.61. 675,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 906,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $407.86 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 257,600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $5,484,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth $2,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 278,847 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

