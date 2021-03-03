KLAYswap Protocol Trading Down 4.5% This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00009083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00478876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00073302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00078181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00079994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.70 or 0.00474298 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

