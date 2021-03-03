Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,100 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the January 28th total of 5,685,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,400.1 days.

Shares of KLPEF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLPEF. Bank of America lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

