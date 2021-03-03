Klever (KLV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $409,567.00

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Klever has a total market capitalization of $87.78 million and $409,567.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 34% higher against the dollar. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00480613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00077954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00055033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.30 or 0.00489059 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

