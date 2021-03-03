Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.91

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 281329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $891.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

