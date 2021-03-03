Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €112.00 ($131.76) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.67 ($123.14).

KBX traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €105.48 ($124.09). 145,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €110.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

