KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the January 28th total of 118,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KNOP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,239. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $569.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.