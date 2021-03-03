Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,729,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 680,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,645,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,053,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,551,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,094,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,854,000 after acquiring an additional 129,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

