Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.12.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

