Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $67.00 at Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

