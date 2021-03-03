Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,769,800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 5,193,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 814.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAF remained flat at $$4.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

