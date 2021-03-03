Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,769,800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 5,193,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 814.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAF remained flat at $$4.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.73.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
