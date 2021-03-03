Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 28th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 591,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,183. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

