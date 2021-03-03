Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Up 119.4% in February

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the January 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Kopin news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,610 shares in the company, valued at $738,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $842.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Kopin from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

