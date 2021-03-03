Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Kopin alerts:

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $34,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.