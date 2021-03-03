Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,403. The company has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $221,174.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Kopin from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

