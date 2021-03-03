Korea Investment CORP Acquires 415,567 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 415,567 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of The Williams Companies worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 452,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 202,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

